VIJAYAWADA: All political parties in the state, including the ruling TDP, on Wednesday extended support to the National Highways blockade called by Left parties on Thursday demanding the grant of special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

Among those who expressed solidarity with the demonstration was Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He, however, raised a word of caution: “Though we should by all means protest the injustice done to the state, we should guard against sending wrong signals suggesting a law and order problem in AP to potential investors.”

During an interaction with Sadhikara Mitras at his residence, the TDP chief called for peaceful protests and encouraged people to wear black badges to work on the lines of demonstrations in Japan.

Though the protest will last not more than two hours on Thursday, it is expected to create traffic jams as it will be held during peak hours — 10 am to 12 noon. “We decided on the time as we did not want to disturb students attending examinations,” CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna told reporters.

The Left leader claimed that it was for the first time Andhra Pradesh had protested in “one voice” against the injustice meted out to the sate by the BJP-led NDA government. “The Centre has done grave injustice by denying us special status and delaying the implementation of provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act,” he said.

Tn won’t back no-trust motion: eps

The AIADMK will not support the no-confidence motion being moved on the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh, TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday. He added that the party had no ties with the BJP, but would only raise the concerns of Tamils in Parliament.

APSRTC buses will operate as usual. “However, if protestors stop buses on highways, we will cooperate. Since the demonstration is only for a few hours, we don’t expect any major disruption in the movement of buses across the state,” an APSRTC official said.

Other Left party leaders TNIE spoke to said disallowing the no-confidence motion against NDA government for four consecutive days clearly showed the attitude of the Central government.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP), which too threw its weight behind the agitation, said students should not be subjected to any inconvenience.

The YSRC and Congress, along with Left parties, have decided to stage protests at important locations across the state’s Highways.

Meanwhile, the Police Department is contemplating preventive arrests of a few leaders it fears may create trouble and has warned against strict action in the event of any damage to public property.

Measures have been taken to divert traffic wherever there are blocks.