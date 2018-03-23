VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) KE Krishna Murthy has said that the government is considering the proposal to increase the number of revenue divisions in State.

When the issue came up for discussion during the Question Hour of the AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday, he said that in addition to the existing 51 revenue divisions, proposals were made to the government for setting up 16 more divisions.

The proposals received for setting up new revenue division headquarters were for Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district, Cheepurupalli and Bobbli in Vizianagaram district, Chodavaram and Chintapalli in Visakhapatnam district, Bheemavaram in West Godavari, Nandigama in Krishna, Bapatla in Guntur, Martur and Darshi in Prakasam, Srikalahasti and Kuppam in Chittoor, Badvel in Kadapa, Pathikonda and Atmakur in Kurnool and Guntakal in Anantapur district.