TIRUPATI: Raxa Security Services Limited from GMR Group of Companies will soon take over security services at the Alipiri check-post — the 11-lane toll gate on the ghat road to Tirumala from Tirupati. At present, the security at Alipiri is being provided by Speical Protection Force (SPF), a state security wing.

Apart from manning Alipiri, the security services at Tirumala and other temples administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, will also be taken over from SPF by GMR. The company is already providing security services at the airports managed by it.

At present, there are 269 SPF personnel working in TTD, both at Tirupati and Tirumala. Once GMR takes over, the SPF men posted at Tirumala and Tirupati will be sent to their parent cadres. GMR has started the recruitment process by conducting interviews of local youth at Srikalahasti and Puttur.

Those selected will be provided basic training for 30 to 45 days and subsequently posted at different locations including Alipiri toll gate. GMR was one of the companies that applied when TTD called tenders for providing private security.