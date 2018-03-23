VIJAYAWADA: NV Surendra Babu, 1987 batch police officer, was appointed as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

As per the orders issued by Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar on Thursday, Surendra Babu, Additional DGP, Operations (Greyhounds & OCTOPUS) is promoted to Director General rank and posted as VC & MD of APSRTC in the existing vacancy.

After M Malakondaiah taking charge as DGP on January 1, this year, the APSRTC VC &MD post fell vacant. Home Department, Principal Secretary, AR Anuradha, also the 1987 batch IPS officer promoted to the rank of Director General of Police and will continue in the present posting.