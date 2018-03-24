ELURU: The students of Government Degree College staged a rasta roko in Chintalapudi on Friday, in protest against the Adi Kavi Nannaya University (AKNU).

The students of the degree college reached the Eluru-Chintalapudi main road in the morning and started the agitation. Due to the agitation, traffic on the main road halted for over an hour. The students said that about 500 Degree students are studying in the college. Most of them are from poor family background. The AKNU introduced the semester system in 2015.

The students alleged that they were wrongly failed in examinations conducted by AKNU and added that they were able to clear the examination only after filing for revaluation.

Manikantha, a final year degree student of the college, said that the university has been resorting to this practice for the last three years. The students said that the AKNU had introduced cluster subject system in the colleges.

College vice-principal Nallmati Manimala said that it has come to their notice that the university has been passing the students only after the latter file for revaluation. The students withdrew their protest only after the police assured them of taking the issue to the notice of higher officials.