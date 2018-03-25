VIJAYAWADA: The in-service PG doctors are planning to go on a Statewide protest demanding separate quota for them in PG seats. The counselling for PG NEET under All-India quota is going to end on March 26 and the State counselling process will start soon after it. The in-service doctors in the State are demanding 15 per cent quota for them in PG seats. The Medical Council of India (MCI) has issued guidelines stating that admissions will be taken up with 8-10 per cent weightage. The NTR Health University has also issued guidelines stating that counselling and admissions will be taken up as per the MCI instructions.

In the case of the in-service doctors, who are working in the rural villages, 8 per cent of their MBBS marks in each year for three years will be added as weightage to the NEET score. Similarly, to those who are working in Tribal villages, 10 per cent of their MBBS score in each year will be added to their NEET score. Officials state that these weightage marks will benefit the in-service doctors. However, the in-service doctors are demanding separate quota for PG seats in the State.

Until last year, 30 per cent of seats in the State quota were reserved for the in-service doctors. As the State joined the national pool this year, 50 per cent of the seats will be filled at the national level and only 50 per cent seats will be filled by the State government. The in-service doctors are demanding 15 per cent of the State quota instead of weightage marks.

Andhra Pradesh has 738 PG medical seats. Of them, 369 will be in the national pool. Across AP, 6,028 candidates have been qualified in the NEET PG, but only 200 candidates came in the first 5,000 ranks and got eligible to secure seats in the national pool. That means, 169 PG medical seats in the national pool will go to candidates from other States. “We will follow the MCI guidelines and take up the admissions based on the weightage for the in-service doctors. The government have to take a decision whether to give separate quota for the in-service doctors. The State counselling will begin from the second week of April,” NTR University registrar Appalanaidu said.

D Jayadheer, an in-service doctor, says, “As the State is joining the national pool this year, we will lose a good number of seats. The in-service quota should be granted at any cost. The weightage marks will make only a little difference. If the government doesn’t respond to our demand, we will conduct massive agitations across the State.”