VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has wondered why the BJP-led NDA government is giving differential treatment to liquor baron Vijay Mallya and YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy when both of them are economic offenders.During a teleconference with his party leaders and MPs on Sunday, Naidu sought to know what is the difference between both the offenders.“Vijay Mallya fled the country while Vijaya Sai Reddy is seen moving in the Prime Minister’s Office. While the membership of Vijay Mallya was cancelled, that of Vijaya Sai Reddy is intact,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said BJP leaders were making false charges of corruption against TDP. He said the same allegations were levelled by the YSRC earlier and at that time BJP had condemned them. “The people know the BJP’s intention,” he said. The TDP ridiculed the BJP’s attitude of levelling charges against TDP instead of refuting the allegations made against it. He asked his party leaders to condemn such allegations and explain the facts to the people of the State.

He wondered why BJP was reacting angrily when it was asked to implement the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act and the promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh in Parliament. “Why is it doing injustice to Andhra Pradesh? The Central Government has to assist in the development of the State. Why are we being criticised when we are striving for the State’s development?” he questioned.

Naidu said efforts for the development of the State should go on, but at the same time, the people’s sentiment has to be respected. He sought to know on which side are the other parties - Andhra Pradesh or Central Government. “Will they stand by the Chief Minister who is fighting for the rights of the State or will they support the Centre which is doing injustice to the State? Will they stand by BJP which has neglected the sentiments of the people? It is for them to decide,” he said.He said those who were in favour of the State’s development, should support TDP.

Thus spake CM

Alliance with BJP was for the sake of State’s development

Four years of patience has yielded no result

BJP is not happy when pressed for Special Category Status to AP

Special Package was agreed to only when financial assistance equal to what is entitled under SCS was promised

14th Finance Commission’s observations on SCS were distorted

No guidelines or memos were given for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) for which funding was promised

North-Eastern States are being provided with Central funds in 90:10 ratio

No need for submitting UC for revenue deficit

In regard to Rs 1,050 crore special development funds for backward districts, UCs were submitted for Rs 940 crore