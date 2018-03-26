VIJAYAWADA: With the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) set to announce the final power tariff for retail sale of electricity for the next fiscal year on Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised upon the need to provide a stable tariff for a minimum of 10 years to promote industrialisation. He directed the Energy Department to prepare a comprehensive policy aiming at ‘stable power tariff and stable power supply’.

In a teleconference with Energy Minister Kala Venkata Rao and Industries Minister N Amarnatha Reddy on Sunday, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to work out a special strategy to ensure economic sustainability on long-term basis for a minimum period of 10 to 25 years to any investor who wanted to establish a mega industry in the State. “Keeping tariffs unchanged will not only help achieve rapid industrialisation, but also benefit the consumers in long-term planning,” he observed.

He recalled the remarks of Managing Director and CEO of Kia Motors, Kookhyun Shim, who had said that 24 x 7 quality power supply was the most influencing factors for the firm to invest in AP. He said he was taking all possible measures to keep his promise of not hiking power tariff which would provide a big relief to the consumers.