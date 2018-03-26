NELLORE: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has said that they are discussing with Sri Lanka government to export paddy stored in warehouses of the district. Somireddy inspected water level in a tank at Thoderu village in Podalakur mandal on Sunday.Speaking to the media, he said that farmers across the district produced 4 puttis of paddy for one acre on an average. “Farmers are able to produce 30 lakh putties of paddy in the district after the government supplied water for 7 lakh acres this season,” he said.

Somireddy explained that they had supplied 22 tmc of water from Krishna river to Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs in the district.“Water has been provided to upland areas on par with delta lands. Nearly, 25,600 acres of land was brought under cultivation after the construction ofa siphon from Kandaleru left canal at a cost of `40 lakh. A proposal was made to construct an aqueduct at a cost of `4 crore,” the Agriculture Minister said.

He said that rice millers from other districts have been procuring paddy from farmers at a support price after providing bank guarantee. “Nearly 5 tmc of water was supplied to Swarnamukhi and Kalangi to cultivate crops,” he said. The minister also inspected the Chatagotla tank.