VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati is the next happening place in India for the world of water sports as it has been selected to host a round of the 2018 UIM F1H2O World Championship scheduled to take place between November 22 and 24. Amaravati is chosen as a host city for the championship along with seven other major cities from across the world.

Formula 1 Powerboat racing (F1H2O) world championship is coming to India for the first time after 2004. The first race held in India took place in Mumbai and was won by Francesco Cantando.The F1H2O Championship is a famous water sport event that takes place every year. This year the championship will begin in Portugal on May 18 and end in Sharjah on December 15. The events to take place in Amaravati region near Bhavani island will be between November 22 and 24. The event will be witness participation from across the globe.

Meanwhile, the tourism department is already making plans to arrange the championship. The department is also planning to bring world class food courts and other amenities for the participants and those who accompany them. The accommodation facilities are also being considered for the visitors. Speaking to Express, Bhuma Akhila Priya, the tourism minister, said: “The F1H2O championship is really a prestigious event and we are proud to host it in Amaravati. The even will entertain the audience as there will be boats that run at a speed of 300km/hour. With the efforts from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, we are able to host this event.”