VIJAYAWADA: The state government has allocated `100 crore to provide necessary infrastructure for budding entrepreneurs to establish their start-ups, Nara Lokesh, the minister for information technology, has said.The IT minister formally launched the Andhra Pradesh chapter of Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO) in the city here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said that the state has low per capita income when compared with other southern states of the country. However, several initiatives were being taken to improve the status by encouraging the corporate sector to setup their units in Andhra Pradesh and provide employment to the youth, he said.

Lokesh informed that Reliance electronic park would be established in Tirupati in about 150 acres of land, along with clusters for all electronic components including chip designing. The state government is contemplating to establish mega electronic parks to generate employment for the unemployed youth. Stating that Amaravati would be a major platform in future for electronics development, the minister said that special training on Chip Designing and Rapid Prototyping would be given to the youth.

“Andhra Pradesh is home to the 21st Chapter of EO, which is growing very rapidly with an existing network of 20 chapters across India, Nepal and Bangladesh’’, Kambhampati Jairam, the president of the EO’s AP unit, said. He said Andhra Pradesh was a rapidly growing state on all sectors like industries, infrastructure and education and the state was very prominent globally. EO’s mission is to help the budding entrepreuners grow and nurture them, who may prove very instrumental in the region’s growth.

Pop singer Smita Vallurupalli, who was appointed as learning president for the chapter, spoke about the importance of being an entrepreneur and creating more opportunities to inspire the younger generations to become entrepreneurs.