ONGOLE: Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has said that the Centre is committed to fulfil all promises made in AP Reorganisation Act.

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in a blame game with the Centre only to cover up his failure.

After getting elected to Rajya Sabha from UP, he visited his native district Prakasam on Wednesday. On his arrival at Ballikurava, he was felicitated by various organisations.

Narasimha Rao said Naidu took a U-turn on SCS due to pressure from people. He made it clear that BJP is not going for alliance with any party in AP in 2019 elections. He said that Naidu’s statements are noting but a pack of lies and half-truths.