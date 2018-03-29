The NTR bus station in Guntur from where buses are plied to various destinations in the state and other states; (below) the ultra modern buses promise a comfortable ride for commuters in Guntur | Express

GUNTUR: Efforts of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to decongest the growing traffic, both at the NTR Bus Station and across the city, may soon fructify as the mini bus station is likely to become operational within two weeks.

This proposal, in addition to the station development plans envisaged by the RTC, is expected to give a fillip to the transport component. The mini bus station will have 13 platforms. Due to the new addition to city’s RTC fleet in the last few years, most of the buses are stopped outside the bus station due to dearth of platforms. Passengers too are boarding the buses on the main road causing frequent traffic jams. The mini bus station is constructed in 2.25 acres of land at a cost of `2 crore. It will ease traffic at Manipuram flyover, as the passengers can now board the bus at the station itself.

According to sources, 1,024 buses are being operated from 13 depots in Guntur district. Another 1,000 buses are operated on the Guntur route from other districts and states.

Nearly 120 private buses, of which a majority are operating services from the bus stand to various areas of the city including the outskirts.

APSRTC Guntur regional manager G Srihari said the link road, to connect NTR Bus Station with mini bus station, is under construction.

He said courier facility will also be provided in the mini bus station.

NTR bus stand cramped for space

The rising number of passengers has prompted the officials to chart out a roadmap for decongesting traffic, better passenger amenities and facilities to accommodate new buses and so on

The new facility would be used for operating non-stop services

People of the city can now look up to the swanky, low floored city buses to take them to various destinations offering them a comfortable ride when compared to the rickety ride in the auto

New fleet of city buses

Nearly one lakh people out of a total population of eight lakh in the city travel per day but not many buses cater to local transport needs

Besides this, people are forced to travel in tiny spaces in autorickshaws paying huge fares

The city buses remain the popular choice taking people to various destinations with cheap fares