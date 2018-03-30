VIJAYAWADA: If all goes as per plans of the Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Ltd (APSFL), the entire State will be under real-time surveillance by next March. Once the project is ready, Andhra Pradesh would become the first State in the country, according to officials, to have a full-time surveillance system in place.

The project, which envisages installation of about 14,800 CCTV cameras across the State and integrating the existing 5,200 cameras with the Real-Time Governance (RTG) Centre, was launched in July last year. Officials concerned said that poles are being erected at the moment to mount the cameras on them. “About 500 poles have already been erected. The contracting firm is erecting about 50 poles per day on an average. Even though the project is proposed to be completed in two to five years, it would most likely be ready by March, 2019,” a top ranking official of APSFL told TNIE.

The project is being executed by a consortium formed by NCC Ltd, Matrix Security and Surveillance Private Ltd, and is estimated to cost close to Rs 960 crore.

Besides installing the cameras, the contracting firm will also set up district RTG centres in each of the 13 districts. Mobile RTG centres will also be developed as a part of the project. It will also integrate the existing CCTV cameras installed in various cities and towns by the Police department and respective civic bodies with the State RTG centre. “The cameras in each district will be connected to the respective district RTG centres.

The feed from the 13 district RTG centres will be connected to the State RTG centre at the Interim Government Complex in Amaravati. At any given point of time, feed from 400 of the total 20,000 cameras can be viewed on the 80-ft Barco Wall at the State RTG centre,” another official said.

The official further said, “Once the project is ready, the entire State will be under real-time surveillance, making AP the first State in the country to be watched 24 x 7”.

The cameras and their smart acts

About 5,000 of the total 20,000 cameras will have analytics features, which will have Aadhaar data integrated to the database

The analytics features will also identify traffic violators and generate e-challans, besides having face recognition feature

There are close to 5,200 CCTV cameras installed in various cities and towns by respective local administrations. Of these, 2,800 are already integrated to the RTG centre in Amaravati

The tenure of the project is 27 months for installation and the contractor will provide maintenance for 60 months