ELURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted raids on BC Welfare Hostel for Boys in Eluru and Social Welfare Hostel for Girls at Gundugolanu village in Bhimadole mandal, on Wednesday. The raids were conducted at the hostels simultaneously and officials identified irregularities in the hostels.

The ACB officials, led by DSP P Gopalakrishna, found that registers were not maintained properly in the hostel. They also found differences in the stock of rice, cereals, salt, palm oil and eggs. Though names of 85 students were included in the register only 60 students were staying in the hostel. The hostel accommodates students from Class III to IX.

The officials found a huge gap between the actual attendance and the figures mentioned in the records. Hostel welfare officer B Krishna Rao told officials that the issue was brought to the notice of higher officials several times. The ACB officials also found that toilets were not clean and instructed hostel authorities to clean them.

The ACB team also visited Social Welfare Girls Hostel at Gundugolanu village in Bhimadole mandal. The officials found that there are 95 girls in the hostel and the building is in a dilapidated condition. ACB DSP Gopalakrishna said the students at Social Welfare Girls Hostel building at Gundugolanu village are sleeping in a nearby school as the hostel building may collapse any time. The toilets too are not properly maintained, he said.

The DSP said that the condition of welfare hostels is very poor and the ACB would submit a report to the government seeking further action. The hostel staff are irresponsible and not maintaining transparency in records. It is also evident that no higher official visited the hostel in the last one year, he said. The officer said that the complete report would be submitted to the district collector recommending action against hostel officials and staff.