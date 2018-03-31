23 more Andhra Pradesh mandals declared drought-hit
VIJAYAWADA: The State Government has declared 23 more mandals in the State drought-hit during Rabi 2017-18, in addition to the 98 mandals that were already notified as drought-affected. With this, the number of drought-affected mandals has reached 121.According to the revenue (disaster management) department, of the 23 drought-hit mandals , 15 are from Kadapa district and eight in Anantapur district.
“After examining the reports furnished by the collectors of Kadapa and Anantapur, the government hereby declares 23 additional mandals -- 15 in Kadapa categorised as severely drought-hit and eight in Anantapur as moderately drought-hit. The total mandals declared as drought affected in the State are 121,” Special CS Manmohan Singh said in a government order released on Thursday.
Drought-hit mandals so far
- Prakasam: 43 severe drought-hit, 12 moderate drought-hit
- Nellore: 15 severe drought-hit
- Kadapa: 19 severe drought-hit, 8 moderate drought-hit
- Anantapur: 23 moderate drought-hit
- Vizianagaram: 1 severe drought-hit
Total: 121 of the 664 mandals