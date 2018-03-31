GUNTUR: The Guntur rural police arrested two inter-state thieves and recovered property worth `8 lakh from them. Disclosing the details to the media here on Friday, Guntur Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said two thieves Sk Yusuf Basha alias Imran alias Basha and Vadapalli Srinu were involved in more than 30 thefts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. Yusuf Basha hails from Tummalacheruvu village in Piduguralla mandal of Guntur district and settled in BS Maktha of Begumpet in Hyderabad while Vadapalli Srinu belongs to Tupakulapet of Vizianagaram district and settled in BS Maktha. The police have registered 30 cases against Yusuf and 36 cases against Vadapalli Srinu in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu produces the accused before the media on | EPS

According to Macherla police, Kotha Srinivas Gupta, a resident of Kotha Raghavaiah Bazar lodged a theft complaint with Macherla police station. The complainant stated that 160 grams of gold ornaments and 300 grams of silver ornaments worth `4.5 lakh and `10,000 in cash was stolen from his house on September 25, 2017. As per the directions of Additional SP (Crime) M Venkateswarlu and DSP Ch Lakshmipathi, a police team led by CI T Vijayakrishna took up investigation and arrested the two accused at Macherla on March 25.

The culprits used to identify the vulnerable and locked houses during the day time and later at night they used to break open the window grills of the targeted houses to commit thefts.The duo were involved in theft cases in Visakhapatnam, Jaggaiahpeta, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur and Bapatla and Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Kodad, Suryapet and other places.

The SP appreciated the efforts of Macherla CI P Lakshmaiah, SIs TPN Swamy and K Anand, ASI KV Saikumar, head constables BV Guravaiah, G Purna, K Venkatappa Reddy and I Shyam Kumar and constables Ghouse Basha, Veeranjaneyulu and Ramakrishna in nabbing the accused.