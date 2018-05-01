Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Three of a family die in mishap

A man and his two daughters were killed when a speeding car overturned after hitting a cement pillar at Pullur toll plaza in Gadwal district of Telangana.

Published: 01st May 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 04:17 AM

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A man and his two daughters were killed when a speeding car overturned after hitting a cement pillar at Pullur toll plaza in Gadwal district of Telangana, bordering Kurnool in the early hours of Monday. The deceased were identified as Kiran Singh (54), his daughters Harshita Bai (15) and Gayatri Bai (13) of Old Town in Kurnool.According to the police, Singh, along with his family members, went to Hyderabad on Saturday to attend a marriage. The mishap occurred while they were returning home, police said.

