Small and Medium Enterprises sector of Andhra Pradesh registers growth in 10 months

In less than a year, the State Industries Department has approved as many as 3,954 industries in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:In less than a year, the State Industries Department has approved as many as 3,954 industries in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.On June 17, 2017, the State government had organised the MSME Day on a grand note and announced to give top priority to MSME sector as it has vast potential to generate employment to more people.

The government also announced the Andhra Pradesh MSME Policy 2015-20. Though there was no progress in the setting up of MSME Bhavan in Amaravati in 15 acres of land despite Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu making an announcement to this effect during the MSME Day celebrations held last year, details of MSMEs registered with Industries Department for the past 10 months show that there is remarkable growth in the number of industries, investment and employment.

According to the details available with the Industries Department, out of the 3,954 industries to come up in the MSME sector, as many as 2,224 are small scale industries. While, 1,620 are micro industries, the remaining 110 are medium scale industries.Out of the 2.27 lakh employment expected in the industry sector since June, 27, 2017, around 1.48 lakh jobs are expected to come under the MSME sector.

However, the investment on all the MSME units stood at just Rs 11,862.36 crore.Despite establishing as many as 31 mega industries at an estimated cost of Rs 49,216.16 crore and 244 large scale industries with an investment of Rs 24,144.32  crore, the number of employment in these industries is expected to be below 80,000.

 

