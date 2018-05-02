Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bandar Port will be top priority if YSRC is voted to power in Andhra Pradesh, promises Jaganmohan Reddy

Published: 02nd May 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC president YS Jaganmohan Reddy addresses a gathering in Machilipatnam on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has promised to complete the Bandar Port in the original extent of 4,800 acres of land besides providing 75% reservations to locals in jobs.

Addressing a massive public gathering at Koneru Centre at Machilipatnam in Krishna district on the 150th day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Tuesday, the Leader of Opposition said special category status is the only way for development of the State and employment generation. “If we win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats, we will have a better bargaining power and we need not have tie-up with any party,” he said.

Jaganmohan Reddy said people have seen BJP, TDP, and the Congress betraying the people by failing to keep their promises. “Enough is enough. Let us not be at the mercy of others. We must emerge as a huge political force,” he said and reiterated that his party will only support any national party that gives a written assurance to grant special category status (SCS) to AP.

Lambasting TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for his frequent U-turns on the issue of SCS, he said he is shamelessly taking up the Deeksha being part of the coalition that denied the State its right to SCS.

“My father YS Rajasekhara Reddy had laid the foundation-stone for Bandar Port in an extent of 4,800 and Chandrababu Naidu had given a notification for land acquisition for 30,000 acres abutting the port. Naidu's decision has done a lot of damage to the farmers who were deprived of bank loans and other transactions,” he said while assuring that when his party forms the government with people’s blessings, Bandar Port will be his government's top priority.

He also promised to fill all the 1.42 lakh jobs and ensure that APPSC examinations are held regularly. Village secretariats will be formed and 10 persons from every village will get employment and public services will be delivered within 72 hours, he promised.

If we win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats, we will have a better bargaining power and we need not have tie-up with any party

YS Jaganmohan Reddy, YSRC chief

