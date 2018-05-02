Heat wave claims 15 lives in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With heat wave conditions prevailing in Kurnool, 15 people have reportedly lost their lives across the district till date.

The temperature has already touched 44 degree Celsius in the last week of April. For the last 15 days, Kurnool district has been sizzling with day temperature in most of the towns crossing 44 degree Celsius.

Streets wore a deserted look in Kurnool, Nandyal and other towns as people remained indoors to escape the blazing sun.

The heat wave has also affected animals. But, officials have not confirmed the death of people due to prevailing heat wave conditions.