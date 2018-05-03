Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth takes charge as Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday formally took charge as the Deputy Collector and submitted his joining report to Collector K Sasidhar in Guntur. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handed over the appointment letter to him in Amaravati in the presence of former All-England champion and celebrated badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

The Chief Minister also congratulated Srikanth for receiving Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India. After bagging the title at the Indonesian Championship in June last year, Srikanth was felicitated by the Chief Minister in Vijayawada and was also promised a government job.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth said that he is happy to serve the public in his native place. He lauded the efforts of AP government for creating the best infrastructure to encourage sports. He exhorted the students to take up sports as a career. DRO K Nagababu and other officials were present.

Later, Srikanth also met the Chief Minister and thanked him for appointing him as Deputy Collector.