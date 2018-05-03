Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth takes charge as Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh

 Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handed over the appointment letter to him in Amaravati in the presence of former All-England champion and celebrated badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

Published: 03rd May 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday formally took charge as the Deputy Collector and submitted his joining report to Collector K Sasidhar in Guntur. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handed over the appointment letter to him in Amaravati in the presence of former All-England champion and celebrated badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. 

The Chief Minister also congratulated Srikanth for receiving Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India. After bagging the title at the Indonesian Championship in June last year, Srikanth was felicitated by the Chief Minister in Vijayawada and was also promised a government job.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth said that he is happy to serve the public in his native place. He lauded the efforts of AP government for creating the best infrastructure to encourage sports. He exhorted the students to take up sports as a career. DRO K Nagababu and other officials were present. 
Later, Srikanth also met the Chief Minister and thanked him for appointing him as Deputy Collector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kidambi Srikanth Collector
More from this section

Liquor dealers of Andhra Pradesh call off  'no-purchase' protest

Andhra Pradesh explains to Centre why CM Chandrababu Naidu had to skip meeting with PM Modi

Newly-appointed Chairman Varla Ramaiah vows to bring APSRTC out of red

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity