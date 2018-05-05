Four minor boys rape 6-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ELURU: Four minor children allegedly raped a six-year-old girl at a school at Tetali village in Tanuku mandal on Friday morning. The incident came to light in the evening, when the parents of the girl complained to the police.

According to police and parents, the girl went to the school area to play. The four minors asked the girl to follow them to the ground behind the school to play with them. The four minor boys, one a class VIIIth student, another of class IVth and boy of class II, raped the girl on the pretext of playing ‘Mummy-Daddy’. The girl, who came to spend the summer holidays with her grandmother, returned home and told the latter what had happened. When the woman noticed bleeding marks she called the parents, who live at Penugonda village.

The parents reached Tetali and approached the police. Kovvuru DSP S Venkateswara Rao rushed to Tetali and enquired with the parents about the incident. After hectic discussions, the police registered a case under Section 376 of IPC against the minors.