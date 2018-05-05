Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four minor boys rape 6-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh

The four minor boys, one a class VIIIth student, another of class IVth and boy of class II, raped the girl on the pretext of playing  ‘Mummy-Daddy’.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ELURU: Four minor children allegedly raped a six-year-old girl at a school at Tetali village in Tanuku mandal on Friday morning. The incident came to light in the evening, when the parents of the girl complained to the police.

According to police and parents, the girl went to the school area to play. The four minors asked the girl to follow them to the ground behind the school to play with them.  The four minor boys, one a class VIIIth student, another of class IVth and boy of class II, raped the girl on the pretext of playing  ‘Mummy-Daddy’. The girl, who came to spend the summer holidays with her grandmother, returned home and told the latter what had happened. When the woman noticed bleeding marks she called the parents, who live at Penugonda village.

The parents reached Tetali and approached the police. Kovvuru DSP S Venkateswara Rao rushed to Tetali and enquired with the parents about the incident.  After hectic discussions, the police registered a case under Section 376 of IPC against the minors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape minor

Comments

More from this section

 BJP leader K Raghurama Krishnam Raju joins Telugu Desam Party

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu happy with people’s 'satisfaction' levels

Padayatras to mark YSRC Congress President Jaganmohan Reddy's 2,000-km feat

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity