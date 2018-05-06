Andhra Pradesh: PG medico accuses three SV Medical College professors of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A PG medical student of SV Medical College in Tirupati wrote a letter to Governor ESL Narasimhan complaining that she was being sexually harassed by three professors in the pediatric department.

Though she wrote the letter to the Governor and the college principal in the last week of April, it came to light on Saturday, when the committee formed by the college management started its inquiry and prepared a preliminary report to be submitted to NTR Health University.

In the letter, the student accused Dr Kireeti, Dr Ravi Kumar and Dr Sasikumar, professors in the pediatric department, of sexually harassing her. When she started receiving calls following the news about her complaint on TV channels, she left the town.

Speaking to Express, college principal Ramanaiah said they had submitted the preliminary report to the Vice-Chancellor of NTR Health University. He said during the inquiry, the PG medical student refused to explain her difficulties and complaint against anyone. She told police officials that she had no complaint against anyone. “She told the police that she now wanted only to focus on practical exams scheduled from May 14,” he said.

Meanwhile, the three doctors accused of sexual harassment refuted allegations. Speaking to mediapersons in Tirupati, they said charges by the student were baseless and she did that out of stress. “She has made baseless allegations out of fear of failing exams. We will not resort to such heinous acts. We too have grown up children. Even in her message to the governor, she said she will be failed,” Dr Ravi Kumar said.

Another doctor, accused by the student, Dr Sasidhar said no such incident happened. “She said she was under stress. We suggested she take a break to overcome the problem. But she insisted she was alright and wanted to continue. She might have made the complaint either because of stress or some influence. However, the charges are baseless and false,” he said.

According to the college officials, the Governor’s office forwarded her message to the state government, which directed the NTR Health University V-C to probe the issue. On the directions of the V-C, a committee headed by college principal Ramanaiah conducted the inquiry.