2 Polavaram workers drown

In a tragic incident, two Polavaram workers accidentally drowned in Godavari river near Polavaram irrigation project while having a bath on Sunday afternoon. 

By Express News Service

ELURU: In a tragic incident, two Polavaram workers accidentally drowned in Godavari river near Polavaram irrigation project while having a bath on Sunday afternoon. The police was able to recover only one worker’s body and the other worker was yet to be traced. 

According to the Polavaram police, the two workers were identified as excavator operators, Shaik Basha and Dinesh Sharma, who were working under a subcontracting agency, Bavar Company. The duo reportedly went inside River Godavari near Polavaram project’s diaphragm wall to take a bath. 
Fellow workers rushed to the spot and informed the police and state disaster and response force (SDRF) officials about the incident. 

