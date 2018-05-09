Andhra Pradesh: Panel issues ultimatum over special category status

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The members of the Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samithi set August 15 as the deadline for themselves to ensure the accordance of special category status (SCS) to the State. They said that a programme will be held in the next few months where one crore people would come on to the roads demanding SCS. They also said that a bus tour, aimed at creating awareness among the people regarding the benefits of SCS, would be held in June from Hindupur to Ichchapuram.

In a press meet here on Tuesday, members of the samithi, Chalasani Srinivas, K Ramakrishna, P Madhu and others, said, “We have to hear the good news by August 15. Otherwise, it will be a lost cause as the election fever would grip the State. From here on, we will not announce any of our plans in advance, but will execute them as and when required. We will have to prepare ourselves for the final fight,” they said.

They added that protests will be held across the State for four days from May 22. “We should also pass resolutions in all panchayats, municipalities and corporations seeking SCS and implementation of bifurcation assurances, and send them to the Centre,” the leaders observed. They further said that the Samithi would work with the youth of the State to intensify the stir.