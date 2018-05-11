Andhra Pradesh: TDP activists' bid to obstruct Amit Shah's convoy triggers tension in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed at Alipiri in Tirupati on Friday morning, when TDP leaders and activists staged a protest demanding ‘Amit Shah Go Back’ and tried to obstruct the convoy of BJP national president.

Around 200 TDP workers who arrived at Alipiri at around 10 a.m. staged protest till Amit Shah, who was visiting Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara left for the airport. They held BJP responsible for rejectinf special category status for Andhra Pradesh and demanded a clear assurance on the issues.

When the BJP president’s convoy reached Alipiri, protesting TDP activists tried to obstruct the convoy but were pulled away by the police, who were deployed there in large number.

Windshield of a vehicle belonging to BJP leader Kola Anand was broken as a TDP activist pelted stones at the convoy. There were some heated arguments between Kola Anand and TDP activist, with former even attacking the latter, before the police took him into custody.

Police also took around half a dozen protesters into custody to prevent them from following Amit Shah’s convoy.