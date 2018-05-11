Andhra Pradesh: Tourist boat carrying 80 passengers catches fire in Godavari; no casualties

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVAM: Around eighty tourists on a river cruise to Papikondalu on Godavari River were rescued on Friday when the tourist boat they were traveling in caught fire. The incident happened near Veera Varapu Lanka.

The fire took place reportedly due to a short circuit in the generator of the boat, just 10 minutes after it left from the pier at Gandi Posamma temple. With smoke and fire spreading in the boat, the passengers got panicked and started crying for help.

People of Veeravarapu Lanka who noticed the boat on fire immediately swam to the boat and rescued more than half of the people. By that time, police, who were alerted of the accident, rushed to the spot and with help of locals rescued the rest. There were no casualties and the burning boat was towed near river islets.

After providing first aid to the passengers who suffered minor injuries, all of them were shifted to Devipatnam police station. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke with the East Godavari district collector and directed the officials to shift the passengers to safer locations and provide all needed help to them.