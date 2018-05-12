Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thirumala Thirupathi Devasthanam hands over 35 acres of land to Tata group for cancer institute

Some people have raised objection to clearance of the forest cover in the identified land for the construction of the cancer institute and cutting down of precious red sanders trees.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The TTD Estate Officer has handed over 35 acres of land at Alipiri to Tata group for its cancer institute after cutting down red sanders trees in the area adjacent to Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, which has a thick forest cover consisting of red sanders and other tree species.“For the construction of cancer institute, the forest cover in the identified land has been cleared and it has been handed over to the Tata company representatives for commencement of the project work,” revenue officials said.

Some people have raised objection to clearance of the forest cover in the identified land for the construction of the cancer institute and cutting down of precious red sanders trees.  “The TTD will raise forest cover in the equivalent area to maintain a balance. It will take up growing of trees in a big way in the adjacent land,” said Tirupati Deputy Forest Officer. Earlier, it was very difficult to cut down a red sanders tree located on private or TTD land. 

For construction of SVIMS extension building and Sri Padmavati Medical College hostel building, the then SVIMS Director B Vengamma waged a struggle for two long years to get official permission for clearance of the forest. “Some more projects are in the pipeline in the area. More forest area needs to be cleared to facilitate the execution of proposed projects,” said a senior TTD engineer.

“Sankara Nethralaya Eye Hospital works are also in progress at the place and some more land is needed as per the latest circulars. So we are planning to clear the bushes and cut down some more trees in the area,” said the officials concerned at the project site.With these constructions, the entire area will become a concrete jungle with several multi-storey constructions. Hence, the TTD should take measures to promote greenery by raising plantations in the area in a big way to compensate the loss of forest cover, an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thirumala Thirupathi Devasthanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Andhra Pradesh: New tariff for SV Zoo Park from May 12

Andhra Pradesh: Fire broke out in boat due to excess heat, short circuit

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy confident of Congress win in Karnataka 

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood