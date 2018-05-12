Thirumala Thirupathi Devasthanam hands over 35 acres of land to Tata group for cancer institute

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The TTD Estate Officer has handed over 35 acres of land at Alipiri to Tata group for its cancer institute after cutting down red sanders trees in the area adjacent to Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, which has a thick forest cover consisting of red sanders and other tree species.“For the construction of cancer institute, the forest cover in the identified land has been cleared and it has been handed over to the Tata company representatives for commencement of the project work,” revenue officials said.

Some people have raised objection to clearance of the forest cover in the identified land for the construction of the cancer institute and cutting down of precious red sanders trees. “The TTD will raise forest cover in the equivalent area to maintain a balance. It will take up growing of trees in a big way in the adjacent land,” said Tirupati Deputy Forest Officer. Earlier, it was very difficult to cut down a red sanders tree located on private or TTD land.

For construction of SVIMS extension building and Sri Padmavati Medical College hostel building, the then SVIMS Director B Vengamma waged a struggle for two long years to get official permission for clearance of the forest. “Some more projects are in the pipeline in the area. More forest area needs to be cleared to facilitate the execution of proposed projects,” said a senior TTD engineer.

“Sankara Nethralaya Eye Hospital works are also in progress at the place and some more land is needed as per the latest circulars. So we are planning to clear the bushes and cut down some more trees in the area,” said the officials concerned at the project site.With these constructions, the entire area will become a concrete jungle with several multi-storey constructions. Hence, the TTD should take measures to promote greenery by raising plantations in the area in a big way to compensate the loss of forest cover, an official said.