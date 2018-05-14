10,000 jobs to be offered at Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy's recruitment drive 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Information Technology Academy (APITA), which is currently organising multi-sector mega recruitment drive in every district of the State--under the initiative Look for Employees in Andhra Pradesh (LEAP), is being flooded with thousands of registrations. More than 100 companies are offering 10,000 jobs across the state through the LEAP initiative.

Till date, more than 20,000 candidates have reportedly registered for the job mela. In Guntur district alone, over 2,000 candidates have registered for the event, M Satya Ratnam, APITA Coordinator, said. The recruitment drive, under LEAP, will be held for two successive days in each district. From Monday onwards, the orientation classes for the registered candidates will take place from 9 am to 5 pm. Candidates can also register for the drives at www.apita.ap.gov.in.

Prominent companies like Mphasis, Byjus, Policybazaar, Flipkart, Zoho,Paytm, Walmart, Medplus, Concentrix, Patra Corp, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy, Foxconn, Muthoot Group, Mahindra Group etc., will be offering jobs during the drive.