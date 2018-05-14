Home States Andhra Pradesh

61-year-old rapes two minor girls in Tirupati, arrested

The girls were playing near their house when the accused, C Subba Naidu, also from the village, lured the siblings to a Panchayat building by offering them chocolates and raped them.

Published: 14th May 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/GUNTUR: Two girls — aged five and seven — were raped by a 61-year-old man in Cherlopalli village of Srikalahasti rural mandal in Chittoor district on Friday evening. The incident came to light on Sunday when their mother lodged a police complaint and the accused was arrested.

According to Srikalahasti DSP Venkata Kishore, the girls were playing near their house when the accused, C Subba Naidu, also from the village, lured the siblings to a Panchayat building by offering them chocolates and raped them.

The girls walked back home crying, but did not tell anything to their mother. When they saw the man again on Saturday, the frightened girls pointed at him and started crying. “I couldn’t understand what was happening at first, but then it dawned on me,” the mother said.

She lodged the complaint with the help of neighbours, leading to the arrest of the accused who is a farmer and commission agent.

Police said the man was in an inebriated condition when he committed the crime.  A case has been registered under Sec 376 (rape) clause 1, 366 (A) ( Procuration of a minor girl) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile,  another minor was allegedly sexually abused in Guntur district. The 13-year-old from Vanam village of Durgi mandal was raped by her 30-year-old relative.

Durgi sub-inspector B Subba Naidu said the girl’s relative K Ramanji tried to rape her by forcibly taking her to a nearby farmland.

The minor complained about the incident to her mother. “The incident happened three months ago, but was brought before us today. In the complaint, the girl’s mother said she asked the accused  to drop the child at a relative’s house in Durgi and it was during their commute that the incident took place,” the sub-inspector explained. A case has been registered under relevant sections of POCSO Act and IPC.

All talk, little action

Public outcry after the rape of a nine-year-old in Dachepalli on May 2 had forced authorities to condemn rapists in strong words. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had went as far as to say that all rapists must be hanged. He urged lawyers not to defend offenders in court. A massive rally was conducted in Vijayawada to spread awareness about creating a safe environment for women and children in the state. However, AP remains unsafe, with several cases of rape emerging in the past few days

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirupati minor raped

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

10,000 jobs to be offered at Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy's recruitment drive 

Jai Andhra movement leader Kakani Venkata Ratnam's statue will be reinstalled at the same place, says MLA

Swadhar homes to come up in Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'