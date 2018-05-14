Home States Andhra Pradesh

Illegal gravel mining goes unchecked in Srikakulam district; who to blame?

Despite being slapped with hefty penalties for illegal mining, the contracting agencies of the Vamsadhara project continue to mine the area for metal and gravel sans requisite permits.

Published: 14th May 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Sai Laxmi construction company crushing the metal at their work site near Gunabadra of Kotturu mandal | EXPRESS

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Despite being slapped with hefty penalties for illegal mining, the contracting agencies of the Vamsadhara project continue to mine the area for metal and gravel sans requisite permits. The officials from the mines and geology department said that the illegal activity has been going on since 2016.

Even though the contracting firms have been mining the area for over two years, the issue came to light only recently when vigilance officer from the mines and geology department, R Pratap Reddy, inspected the project site in March and slapped fines on the contracting firms -- Sri Sai Laxmi Construction Company (88th package) and Rithwik Projects Private limited (87th package) -- to the tune of `10 crore after finding violations. Rithwik Projects Private Ltd belongs to TDP MP CM Ramesh, who is the executive director of the firm.

According to the officials, both the firms were lifting gravel and metal in the guise of using it for the Vamsadhara project, but instead were selling it to private parties. Speaking to TNIE, assistant geologist and district vigilance officer R Pratap Reddy said that Rithwik Project Pvt Ltd was fined `2.36 crore, while Sri Sai Laxmi Construction Company Ltd was slapped with a penalty of Rs 7. 29 crore. It is estimated that both the firms have illegally mined close to 60,000 cubic metres of gravel and over 8,000 cubic metres of metal. Reddy further said that both the firms were fined Rs 25,000 each for installing stone crushers without approvals.

On their part, the contracting agencies denied the allegations of illegal mining. The representatives of the firms said that they have paid seigniorage charges to the government for using the natural resources. “Since we are working for a government project, it is not required for us to take prior permission like private mining agencies. Moreover, government is paying bills to us only after deducting seigniorage charges,” a supervising official of Rithwik Project Private Ltd told TNIE. The official, who requested anonymity, further claimed that close to Rs 2 crore was deducted from the bills in the form of seigniorage charges since they took up work in last May.

“The district administration and irrigation officials have also permitted us to mine the hills at Pasikudi of Bhamini mandal for metal and gravel and also agreed for us to use the sand available near Katragada to complete the project at the earliest,” the representative explained. Similarly, Sri Sai Laxmi Construction Company officials said that they paid Rs 3.5 crore in the form of seigniorage charges. Water Resources divisional executive engineer Nageswara Rao too confirmed that the bills were being paid after deducting seigniorage charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Illegal gravel mining Srikakulam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

10,000 jobs to be offered at Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy's recruitment drive 

Jai Andhra movement leader Kakani Venkata Ratnam's statue will be reinstalled at the same place, says MLA

Swadhar homes to come up in Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'