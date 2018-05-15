Home States Andhra Pradesh

Another plea in Supreme Court for Andhra Pradesh special category status

After hearing the submissions, the bench disposed of the petition by suggesting the petitioners to implead in the identical cases pending before the Supreme Court and raise all their issues.

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Another petition was filed before the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Central government for implementation of provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014 enacted by the Union of India and the statement made by the then Prime Minister in Rajya Sabha with regard to special category status to AP, Polavaram project, Railway zone and so on.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the Apex Court bench of Justice A K Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan asked curiously why so many people were filing petitions on the AP Reorganization issue. In reply, petitioner’s counsel K Sravan Kumar submitted that the petition filed earlier by Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy of Telangana and the present one was different.

The present case was filed by S Krishna Murthy and D Ravindranath Reddy, both belonging to AP state, seeking issues pertaining to AP. The petitioners seek directions to the Centre to implement all provisions of the Act 2014 in true letter and spirit in the interest of AP people.

After hearing the submissions of the counsel, the bench disposed of the petition by suggesting the petitioners to implead in the identical cases pending before the Supreme Court and raise all their issues.
In March this year, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Congress deputy leader in Telangana legislative council, filed a petition seeking directions to the Central government to take action on the representations made by him for implementation of the Act.

He complained that large number of the provisions enacted in the Act were not being implemented by the Union of India and its departments/ministries, and as a result lakhs of people in both the states were facing hardship. 

