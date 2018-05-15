Lightning strike kills three teens in Andhra Pradesh, IMD forecasts thunderstorms

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/VISAKHAPATNAM : Three minors were killed in a lightning strike at Samadanapet in Gurajala mandal of Guntur district on Monday. The teenagers were rushing home after a game of cricket when the incident occurred. Revenue and Police Department officials rushed to the spot on being alerted. RDO E Murali said the children were on their way home when heavy winds began blowing. The victims were identified as Mudavath Pavan Naik, 17, Bojovath Srihari Naik, 14, and Mudavath Manohar Naik, 13.

Pavan, who had recently completed Class 10 in Hyderabad, had gone visiting to a relative’s house. Another minor, Bojavath Hari, who was with the trio survived the strike, but suffered injuries. IMD officials have warned of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districs and Rayalaseema.

Officials TNIE spoke to said increased thunderstorm activity in the sky could result in lightnings especially in mountainous and coastal areas. Naga Ratna, a scientist at IMD, said such conditions were normal before the advent of monsoons.”When there is moderate or severe thunderstorm activity, lightning strikes. Studies show lightning bolts are hotter than the surface of the sun, which is around 30,0000 C,” she explained.

The weather watchdog has warned of heavy rains at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari for the next 24 hours. The north-south wind now runs from Telangana to Tamil Nadu across Rayalaseema and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Rains lash state

Heavy rain pounded a few places in coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts too witnessed downpours. Vepada in Vizianagaram district received 8 cm rain

11 sensors in state to test lightning alert system. Each sensor tower has range of 200 km, installed in a zigzag pattern