Sarva darshan tokens: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams sets record

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Slotted Sarva Darshan token system introduced by the TTD has evoked a tremendous response from pilgrims and still more publicity is needed for the same, said Tirumala Joint Executive Officer KS Sreenivasa Raju.

A review meeting on the SSD token system was held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, the JEO said that on Sunday over 45,000 Sarva Darshan tokens were issued to the pilgrims, which is a record in the history of TTD. He directed the engineering wing to display more boards at the pilgrim congregation areas in Tirumala to inform about the new system. He also instructed the departments concerned to give wide publicity in Tirupati so that the purpose of token system was served.

Chief Engineer Chandrasekhar Reddy, In-charge CVSO Sivakumar Reddy, SEs Ramachandra Reddy, Ramesh Reddy and Venkateswarlu, General Manager Sesha Reddy, CMO Nageswara Rao and other senior officials attended the meeting.