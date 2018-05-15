Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy crosses 2,000 km mark in West Godavari, slams TDP government for 'failures'

The Leader of Opposition pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu had even gone on record  praising the Union Government when there was no mention of SCS.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy addresses a mammoth gathering at the Old Bus Stand Centre in Eluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

ELURU: Lambasting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his double standards on Special Category Status (SCS), illegal sand mining and assault on women, YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that the the TDP government had failed on all fronts.

Addressing a massive public meeting in Eluru after his Praja Sankalpa Yatra has rolled into West Godavari district crossing the 2,000-km milestone on Monday, the Leader of Opposition said Chandrababu Naidu had never bothered about SCS in the last  four years while he was sharing power with the BJP. 
“Once he came out of the coalition, he started singing a different tune to cover up his  failures. It was Chandrababu Naidu who had watered down the SCS struggle and it was the Chief Minister who spoke ill of the status. When we kept the SCS flag afloat, he misused his power and tried to thwart the struggle,” Jaganmohan Reddy said. 

The Leader of Opposition pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu had even gone on record  praising the Union Government when there was no mention of SCS. “The double speak of Chandrababu Naidu has exposed his ill intentions in full public glare and he should be ashamed for not raising the issue when he was with the BJP,” he said. 

The YSRC president said local MLAs were resorting to illegal sand mining and when Chief Whip Chintamaneni Prabhakar had assaulted a woman officer, instead of admonishing him, Chandrababu Naidu had brokered peace and settled the issue.

“Though West Godavari had given TDP all its legislators, the people had not benefited and all sections were cheated. Such cheats and liars should be taught a fitting lesson at the hustings as Chandrababu Naidu had gone back on all his poll promises and he will again come back promising the moon,” he said.

Earlier, when he reached Venkatapuram in Eluru parliamentary constituency, Jaganmohan Reddy was accorded a rousing reception. He crossed the 2,000-km mark at that point and he unveiled a 40-ft tall pylon to mark the occasion. He completed 2,000 km walk in 161 days.  To commemorate 2,000 km of Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the YSRC launched the two-day  padayatra ‘Vanchanapai Garjana’ in all the 175 Assembly constituencies on Monday. A memorandum on failures of the TDP government would be submitted to officials at the collectorates on May 16.

The two-day padayatra would highlight the misgovernance during Chandrababu Naidu’s  rule and expose the failure of the government on various fronts.  The  YSRC cadre, along with party leaders at the district, mandal and booth levels, are actively participating in the event.

