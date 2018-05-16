Anil Ambani all praise for blue-green capital Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ADAG Chairman Anil Ambani called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) in Velagapudi on Monday. On the occasion, Anil Ambani praised the blue-green concept for the State capital Amaravati and said the proposed building plans, highways and gardens are top-class. He hailed Naidu’s vision.

It is learnt that during a one-on-one interaction between the CM and the business tycoon, issues pertaining to the progress of various projects of ADAG in the State were discussed. The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the State government serving notices to companies that have not grounded projects even after being given land several months ago.