Australia team, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu discuss Capital project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from Australia called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday and assured him of providing knowhow of the world’s best practices in construction of the capital city Amaravati and Polavaram irrigation project.

Holding a meeting with the team comprising Chris Feil, Director at Chris Feil Consulting Services Ltd, Richard Dholewick, Director at Crassus and Satvik Gangavarapu, Director Commercial and Supply at VicWater, the Chief Minister wanted them to follow up on the idea of bringing in the latest technology for water management.

They proposed to find a pilot region at the earliest to implement a system to conserve water.

The system is scalable and is an integrated approach to water management which includes desalination, conservation and management of groundwater, surface water, water trading, catchment management, water recycling and smarter use of water.

The Chief Minister agreed to partner with the delegation and said that Andhra Pradesh would provide many opportunities in water technologies. Naidu gave his nod for the pilot project. “Through interlinking of rivers, introduction of rain guns and techniques in conservation and management of water, AP is already mitigating water shortage in different parts of the State. We have set a goal to construct one million farm ponds,’’ he said.