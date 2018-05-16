Baying for minor’s molestor, mob pelt stones on police station; four cops injured in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A mob attacked a police station in Guntur late on Tuesday night demanding that the man accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl be handed over to them. Four policemen were injured in the stone- pelting incident.

According to reports, the minor victim, who was alone at her house, was allegedly molested by 20-year-old K Raghu early on Tuesday. She then ran out of her house and hid behind a water tank. Later, the girl complained to her parents about the sexual assault on her, following which a case was registered at Old Guntur police station.

Raghu was later arrested by police. However, the locals arrived at the station at 10 pm and demanded that the police hand over Raghu to them. Upon being refused, the crowd protested and squatted near the station blocking traffic. Around 11 pm, the locals started pelting stones injuring four police personnel. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the mob. Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao also rushed to the spot to pacify the agitators.