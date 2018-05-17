Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Archery Association to take out march against 'baseless' allegations levelled by international archer V Jyoti Surekha

Ankamma Chowdary seeking the State government to initiate stern action against the archer and her father Surendra Kumar for their derogatory comments against him.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the “baseless allegations” levelled by international archer V Jyoti Surekha against Volga Archery Academy founder Cherukrui Satyanarayana, the AP Archery Association has decided to take out a protest march from Vijayalakshmi Colony to Sports Authroity of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office on the premises of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC) on Thursday. 

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Satyanarayana said that a meeting would be convened with the office bearers of archery association and later a memorandum will be submitted to SAAP chairman P Ankamma Chowdary seeking the State government to initiate stern action against the archer and her father Surendra Kumar for their derogatory comments against him.

