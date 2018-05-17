Andhra Pradesh Archery Association to take out march against 'baseless' allegations levelled by international archer V Jyoti Surekha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the “baseless allegations” levelled by international archer V Jyoti Surekha against Volga Archery Academy founder Cherukrui Satyanarayana, the AP Archery Association has decided to take out a protest march from Vijayalakshmi Colony to Sports Authroity of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office on the premises of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC) on Thursday.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Satyanarayana said that a meeting would be convened with the office bearers of archery association and later a memorandum will be submitted to SAAP chairman P Ankamma Chowdary seeking the State government to initiate stern action against the archer and her father Surendra Kumar for their derogatory comments against him.