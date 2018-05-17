Andhra Pradesh woman goes missing after job interview

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A young married woman, who had come to the city to attend a job interview on May 1, has been missing ever since. The 24-year-old, who had come from Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh, attended her interview on May 1 and has been untraceable since then. The matter came to light after her brother lodged a complaint with the Uppal police Wednesday.

Sub-inspector A Krishnaiah said that one Satyanarayana Raju lodged a complaint that his sister M Sravani, a resident of Ramachandrapuram in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, had come to the city on May 1 to appear for an interview for a job.

After attending the interview, she is believed to have boarded a bus back to Bhimavaram at LB Nagar. “Sravani came to Uppal to meet a friend. After the friend dropped her at Uppal Ring Road, she went missing. As she did not reach home, her husband Naresh came to know that she had gone to Uppal to meet her friend.”