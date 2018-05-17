Central University a gift for Andhra Pradesh: BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Cabinet approving the setting up of a Central University in Anantapur shows the commitment of the BJP-led NDA government towards the development of Andhra Pradesh, said BJP’s new State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Speaking to the media at the party state office on Wednesday after officially taking charge as the State president of the party, Lakshminarayana said, “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is trying to sow the seeds of poison in the minds of the people by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not done anything to the State. We have implemented 85 per cent of the provision of the AP Reorganistion Act, 2014. The remaining provisions will also be implemented as promised. The approval of Central University, which was one of the points of contention till recently, stands testimony to our commitment.”

He further said that the BJP would work towards effectively countering Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘devious’ plans to gain power in 2019. “Naidu wants to become the CM again in 2019 by hook or by crook. That is why he is resorting to all sorts of tricks. We will expose Naidu and then go to the people for votes,” he added.

MLC Somu Veerraju, who has been appointed as the State convenor of the BJP Election Management Committee, expressed confidence that BJP will form the government at the Centre even in 2019. “Since 2014, BJP has won the elections in 15 states. We will see a new India by 2022 under the BJP’s rule,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Kanna, who returned from New Delhi after meeting with the Central leadership, was accorded a grand welcome by the party leadears. A road show was held from the airport in Gannavaram to the party office in the city.MP G Ganga Raju, MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, former Union minister UV Krishnam Raju, MLC PVN Madhav and others were present.

Sivaji faces wrath of BJP workers

Film actor-turned-political activist S Sivaji, who was at the Gannavaram airport to catch a flight, faced the ire of the BJP activists on Wednesday. Tension prevailed at the airport when a group of party workers mobbed Sivaji for criticising PM Modi. The activists, who were there to welcome the newly appointed party’s State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, also hurled abuses at Sivaji and raised slogans denouncing him. The actor, however, vowed to continue his fight. The police immediately swung into action and moved Sivaji to safety, bringing the situation under control.