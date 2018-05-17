Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-MLC hails Centre's sanctioning of Central University in Andhra Pradesh

The Union Cabinet has given its in-principle approval for setting up a Central University at Janthaluru village of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Cabinet has given its in-principle approval for setting up a Central University at Janthaluru village of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Funds to a tune of Rs 450 crore will be sanctioned for the first phase expenditure of the proposed Central University in Andhra Pradesh.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for running the university out of a transit campus to enable the commencement of academic activities from the academic year 2018-19. Initially, the University will be run under the Societies Reg Act and later a suitable amendment to the Central Universities Act 2009 would be made for its governance.

“It is good to know that the Union government has approved the setting up of the proposed  Central University after four long years. The funds must be released in time and the transit campus should be made ready for the academic year 2018-19.” said Former MLC KS Lakshman Rao.

