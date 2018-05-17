Home States Andhra Pradesh

Godavari river tragedy: 4 more bodies fished out, no trace of three more

Four more bodies were fished out of River Godavari on Thursday, taking the number to 19 out of the total 22 victims in the boat tragedy at Manturu in East Godavari district.

Published: 17th May 2018 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

The grieving family members of the boat mishap victims at Vadapalli village of West Godavari district on Wednesday. (Left) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu consoling the family members of the victims| Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Four more bodies were fished out of River Godavari on Thursday, taking the number to 19 out of the total 22 victims in the boat tragedy at Manturu in East Godavari district.

Three more persons, including Yesu Babu of Kalluru, are yet to be traced.

The State government on Tuesday confirmed that 22 persons went missing after boat capsize. As many as 17 persons swam to safety. Post-mortem examination was conducted on 15 bodies immediately after their retrieval from the river on Wednesday. Later, they were handed over to their families. Search operations were going on at Devipatnam till reports last came in on Thursday evening.

Prasanna Kumar, Boat Superintendent, Irrigation Department, who is at the site of the incident, told Express that boats without licences and life jackets would not be allowed to move in River Godavari. "We have been instructed by the higher authorities to follow the norms strictly. Operation of boats in the Godavari from Devipatnam to Papikondalu has been stopped for the time-being. All temporary licences issued to boats and launches have been cancelled," he said.

Circle Inspector of Venkateswara Rao, Rampachodavaram, said it was unfortunate that 22 persons had died in the boat mishap.

LIST OF BODIES RETRIVED SO FAR

Sl No. Name of the deceased Age in years Village and mandal

1 Konutula Chiranjeevi 35 Talluru, Devipatnam Mandal

2 Konutula Siva Kumari 30 Talluru, Devipatnam

3 Konutula Ramudu 1 Talluru, Devipatnam

4 Konutula Lakahman 1 Talluru, Devipatnam

5 Yedida Seetaramudu 60 Kondamodalu, Devipatnam

6 Neram Durgamma 45 Katchuluru, Devipatnam

7 Illa Savitri 35 Katchuluru, Devipatnam

8 Kondla Rami Reddy 60 Tadiwada, Devipatnam

9 Nadipudi Akkamma 30 Tadiwada, Devipatnam

10 Konutula Bullemma 45 K Gonduru,Devipatnam

11 Kamisetti Chantabbai 75 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

12 P Naga Jyothi 35 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

13 Chiduguri Subbalakshmi 20 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

14 Tokala Ganga 28 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

15 Tokala Subrahmanyam 6 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

16 Murla Mangatayaru 60 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

17 Konutula Manoj 4 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

18 M Buchamma 52 Pedabeerampalli, Rampachodavaram

19 M Ramayamma 35 Pedabeerampalli, Rampachodavaram

Abstract of the deceased

Category No of deaths

Male 4

Female 11

Children (boys) 4

"We have been instructed by the higher authorities to follow the norms strictly. Operation of boats in the Godavari from Devipatnam to Papikondalu has been stopped for the time-being. All temporary licences issued to boats and launches have been cancelled", said Prasanna Kumar, Boat Superintendent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Godavari river tragedy Andhra pradesh boat capsized boat capsize Godavari Manturu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan's bus yatra to commence soon in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Archery Association to take out march against 'baseless' allegations levelled by international archer V Jyoti Surekha

Ayesha murder case: Three suspects not ready to undergo narco test

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018