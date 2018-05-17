Godavari river tragedy: 4 more bodies fished out, no trace of three more

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Four more bodies were fished out of River Godavari on Thursday, taking the number to 19 out of the total 22 victims in the boat tragedy at Manturu in East Godavari district.

Three more persons, including Yesu Babu of Kalluru, are yet to be traced.

The State government on Tuesday confirmed that 22 persons went missing after boat capsize. As many as 17 persons swam to safety. Post-mortem examination was conducted on 15 bodies immediately after their retrieval from the river on Wednesday. Later, they were handed over to their families. Search operations were going on at Devipatnam till reports last came in on Thursday evening.

Prasanna Kumar, Boat Superintendent, Irrigation Department, who is at the site of the incident, told Express that boats without licences and life jackets would not be allowed to move in River Godavari. "We have been instructed by the higher authorities to follow the norms strictly. Operation of boats in the Godavari from Devipatnam to Papikondalu has been stopped for the time-being. All temporary licences issued to boats and launches have been cancelled," he said.

Circle Inspector of Venkateswara Rao, Rampachodavaram, said it was unfortunate that 22 persons had died in the boat mishap.

LIST OF BODIES RETRIVED SO FAR

Sl No. Name of the deceased Age in years Village and mandal

1 Konutula Chiranjeevi 35 Talluru, Devipatnam Mandal

2 Konutula Siva Kumari 30 Talluru, Devipatnam

3 Konutula Ramudu 1 Talluru, Devipatnam

4 Konutula Lakahman 1 Talluru, Devipatnam

5 Yedida Seetaramudu 60 Kondamodalu, Devipatnam

6 Neram Durgamma 45 Katchuluru, Devipatnam

7 Illa Savitri 35 Katchuluru, Devipatnam

8 Kondla Rami Reddy 60 Tadiwada, Devipatnam

9 Nadipudi Akkamma 30 Tadiwada, Devipatnam

10 Konutula Bullemma 45 K Gonduru,Devipatnam

11 Kamisetti Chantabbai 75 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

12 P Naga Jyothi 35 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

13 Chiduguri Subbalakshmi 20 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

14 Tokala Ganga 28 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

15 Tokala Subrahmanyam 6 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

16 Murla Mangatayaru 60 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

17 Konutula Manoj 4 K Gonduru, Devipatnam

18 M Buchamma 52 Pedabeerampalli, Rampachodavaram

19 M Ramayamma 35 Pedabeerampalli, Rampachodavaram

Abstract of the deceased

Category No of deaths

Male 4

Female 11

Children (boys) 4

