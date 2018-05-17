Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan's bus yatra to commence soon in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan said he was told even before elections that BJP will form the Government, irrespective of the seats it will win in the election.

The actor-turned-politician, who was in Visakhapatnam to finalize the schedule of his forthcoming bus yatra said as other political parties were also engaged in horse-trading, no one possessed moral right to question BJP.

On the occasion, he said an action plan for 25-40 days to bring pressure on the Central Government for doing justice to Andhra Pradesh which suffered due to the bifurcation. It will continue for 17 days in North Andhra districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam, he explained.

The bus yatra to commence on May 20 and will cover all the 175 Assembly Constituencies in the state and in every district, there will be a march with one lakh people, tributes to martyrs and Ganga puja. It will focus on creating awareness among people about political accountability, he said.