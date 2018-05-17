Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tension prevails in Andhra Pradesh over Sompeta aqua farm plan

Tension prevailed in and around Sompeta after the Nagarjuna Construction Company made its re-entry in the land, almost eight years after they had acquired it.

Published: 17th May 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Tension prevailed in and around Sompeta after the Nagarjuna Construction Company made its re-entry in the land, almost eight years after they had acquired it. The thermal power project, which was proposed by the company there was cancelled following the agitation by the local farmers and fishermen.

For record, three farmers were killed and many others injured in the police firing following the clash between the company people and the local activists earlier. During that time the company had acquired about 600 acre of land from the farmers, while the government ceded the rest of 900 acres to it.

After leaving the acquired lands vacant for almost eight years, the company reoccupied their land to conduct aqua farming. Since aqua culture pollutes water bodies in the Beela lands, local farmers and the activists of Paryavarana Parirakshana Samiti (PPS) and fishermen organisations lodged a complaint with the local revenue officials as well as the district administration, said Dr Krishna Murthy, the PPS president. He also said that if the company people conducted aqua farming in the acquired lands, the irrigation water from Beela reservoir would be polluted.

The farmers and fishermen residing in the low-lying areas depended on the Beela reservoir water for cultivation and as a source of drinking water, he said.  He also alleged that the company started constructing the tanks without taking prior approvals.

They would decide on the future course of action if the company did not stop the costruction works in the next few days, he said. When contacted, the district fisheries development officer VV Krishna Murthy said that though the Savitri Agro Company people had applied for permission, it was not yet granted.

It needs no objection certificates (NOCs) from various departments, such as groundwater, revenue, RWS and even agriculture, he said. He also said that when the local people lodged a complaint with the grievance cell of the local tahasildar’s office and the district collectorate, joint collector KVN Chakradhar Babu directed the revenue officials to stop the works. Keeping this in view, we kept the application on hold.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
aqua farm Sompeta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Terms of Reference: Finance Ministers of six States to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today

Ex-MLC hails Centre's sanctioning of Central University in Andhra Pradesh

Central University a gift for Andhra Pradesh: BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls