Thunderstorm, gusty winds likely in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely to continue at isolated places in all districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next 48 hours.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over Comorin-Maldives area and neighbourhood persists and now extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. An East–West trough runs roughly along 140 N at 5.8 km above mean sea level. IMD officials forecast of thunderstorm activity and light to moderate rains.

However, the maximum temperatures remained above normal at many places. Highest temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kurnool, Nandigama. Jangamaheswarapuram recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius, 40 at Anantapur, 39.5 at Nellore and 39.3 at Tirupati. Many places recording above normal temperatures gave out sweltering heat condition affecting people’s routine life. IMD scientist Naga Ratna said that the maximum temperatures were likely to continue for the next three-four days.