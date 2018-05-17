Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorm, gusty winds likely in Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely to continue at isolated places in all districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and  Rayalaseema for the next 48 hours.  

Published: 17th May 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

EPS file image of a Thunderstorm used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely to continue at isolated places in all districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and  Rayalaseema for the next 48 hours.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over Comorin-Maldives area and neighbourhood persists and now extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. An East–West trough runs roughly along 140 N at 5.8 km above mean sea level. IMD officials forecast of thunderstorm activity and light to moderate rains.

However, the maximum temperatures remained above normal at many places. Highest temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kurnool, Nandigama. Jangamaheswarapuram recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius, 40 at Anantapur, 39.5 at Nellore and 39.3 at Tirupati. Many places recording above normal temperatures gave out sweltering heat condition affecting people’s routine life. IMD scientist Naga Ratna said that the maximum temperatures were likely to continue for the next three-four days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thunderstorm winds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Cabinet nod for Rs 12,600 crore civic works in Andhra Pradesh

Terms of Reference: Finance Ministers of six States to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today

Ex-MLC hails Centre's sanctioning of Central University in Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls