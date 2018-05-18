Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 23,831 candidates qualify APPGECET

Published: 18th May 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao in Visakhapatnam on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 23,831 candidates got qualified, with a pass percentage of 88.99 percent in the APPGECET 2018, for admission to M Tech/M Pharm courses. HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao announced the results on Thursday.

Among the total 26,779 candidates who appeared for the test, 19,565 qualified for engineering stream, while of the 4,769 candidates who attended test 4,266 qualified for Pharmaceutical sciences. Vizianagaram district stood top highest with 91.11 pass percentage, while Anantapur scored lowest with 87.78 pass percent. Male candidates scored 57.06 percentage, female scored 42.89 percent and transgender 4.4 percentage.

In the local areas, 15,985 candidates from AU got qualified out of 17,955, SVU got 6,856 out of 7705, OU has 536 qualified out of 598 and in non local category 453 qualified out of 521 candidates.

Addressing the media, Minister said that there ar 365 colleges offering MTech courses with 27, 300 seats and 81 colleges offering MPharmacy with 2,787 seats. In 2017, government universities had 17,086 seats for M Tech and 331 for M Pharm. 331 M Tech and 86 M Pharm seats remained vacant. Meanwhile, in private college 9,418 seats in M Tech and 2975 seats in M Pharm got filled, while 10,516 M Tech and 2013 M Pharm seats remained vacant.

Results will be available at www.sche.ap.gov.in, www.andhrauniversity.edu.in. Candidates can download their rank cards from May 20.

Transit campus of Central univ at Anantapur

Vijayawada: State HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao assured that the transit campus of Central University-AP  will be set up at Sri Krishnadevaraya University and JNTU at Anantapur. In a press release here on Thursday, he said the transit campus would start functioning from the coming academic year
2018-19.

Total appeared : 26,779

Total qualified: 23,831

Pass percent: 88.99

Vizianagaram district : 91.11% (highest)

Anantapur district : 87.78% (lowest)

TAGS
APPGECET

