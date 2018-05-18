Andhra Pradesh: SVIMS shuts doors on ESI patients over delay in payment of Rs 8.57 crore debt

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The SVIMS Super Specialty Hospital has forced the management to stop admission of ESI patients for a week now following the latter's failure to clear mounting debts to the tune of Rs Rs. 8.57 crore. The suffers in the bargain are employees, workers, and members of their families.

According to SVIMS authorities, as on April 2017, the dues from ESI stood at Rs 7.5 crore. During 2017-18 financial year, this further climbed to Rs 8.6 crore. The last payment received was Rs 90 lakh in April and May 2018. Currently, the outstanding amount from ESI is Rs 8.57 crore. The SVIMS has been providing medicare to ESI patients since 1993. Until 2015, ESI paid according to SVIMS tariff. Since 2016, ESI has been getting 30 percent discount.

“SVIMS made numerous requests to ESI in the last several months to clear the dues. Several letters were sent since January 2018 and Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr. TS Ravi Kumar personally spoke to the ESI board member Sekhar Raju two months ago,” said Medical Superintendent Alok Sachin.

He said the amount was not a small one for a financial crisis-hit SVIMS. "If ESI clears the dues, the money can be used to improve facilities at the hospital," he added.

Authorities maintain that both ESI patients and SVIMS are at the receiving end and hence request patients covered by ESI insurance to convince the organisation to pay the dues. “It is claimed that 'delayed payment' problem started after the bifurcation. We do not know how much of it is true. However, we only want the issue to be solved so both patients and SVIMS can be bailed out,” SVIMS officials wishing not be named said.

When contacted, Abdul Majid, Superintendent of ESI Hospital, admitted that they were in huge debts to SVIMS . “However, at our level, we can not take a decision. We have forwarded the reminder letters from SVIMS to ESI higher authorities,” he said.

Majid said they were asked not to refer the cases from ESI to SVIMS until the dues were cleared. However, SVIMS admitted the cases until recently. “However, for the last one week, they (SVIMS) have refused to admit any more patients. We too have explained the situation to the patients and other ESI hospitals in the district under our purview. However, one or two emergency cases, when referred to SVIMS were admitted,” he said.

ESI Arrears

· Rs. 8.57 crore total dues

· Rs. 7.5 crore due till April 2017

· Rs. 1.1 crore due in 2017-18

· Rs. 90 lakh paid in April and May 2018

· SVIMS serving ESI patients since 1993

· Until 2015, ESI paid according to SVIMS tariff

· Since 2016, SVIMS gave 30% discount to ESI patients