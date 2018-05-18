Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur gears to check spread of dengue

Guntur administration has decided to further the fight by conducting a massive campaign to aware more  people about the disease caused by dengue virus.

Dengue (AP file Image for representation )

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As 26 places in Guntur city were recently identified as high risk areas for waterborne diseases, the Government General Hospital has started a diagnosis centre where services would be provided free of cost to check the spread of dengue.

In 2015, 138 dengue cases were registered in Guntur district. In just one year, this figure jumped to 349 and further almost doubling to 686 in 2017. As many as 65 such cases were reported in the past four months.

Though the government declared a war on mosquitoes with their Domalapai Dandayatra programme, Guntur administration has decided to further the fight by conducting a massive campaign to aware more  people about the disease caused by dengue virus.The GMC would also be preparing an action plan to control communicable diseases.

Guntur dengue

